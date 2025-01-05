Backstage News On WWE’s Plans To Use Hulk Hogan In 2025

Fightful Select reports that WWE Hall of Famer “The Immortal” Hulk Hogan has been a topic of discussion over the past number of weeks for possible major appearances for the company in 2025, but no specific dates have been confirmed or announced as of this writing.

The report also mentioned that Hogan’s “Real American Beer” logo being placed on a WWE ring and his appearance in a promotional ad for an upcoming Saturday Night’s Main Event special later this month in San Antonio, Texas, could lead to his inclusion in WWE programming in the coming weeks.

Hogan, who appeared on WWE TV in January 2024 to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Hulkamania and was part of RAW’s 30th-anniversary celebration the year before, was rumored to be involved with Saturday Night’s Main Event on January 25, but one WWE source speculated that if WWE Hall of Famer Jesse “The Body” Ventura is involved in the show, Hogan’s involvement would be unexpected.