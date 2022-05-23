Backstage News on WWE’s Tag Team Title Unification Match on SmackDown

On Friday’s SmackDown, WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon reportedly made a last-minute decision to unify the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

We previously reported that WWE had no intention of unifying the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Titles with RK-Bro vs. The Usos at WrestleMania Backlash earlier this month, before the match was modified to a six-man affair, with The Bloodline defeating Riddle, Randy Orton, and Drew McIntyre. Last Friday’s SmackDown saw a tag team unification match, with The Usos defeating RK-Bro to become the first Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, thanks to interference from Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, it was revealed that there was “no plan” for the ending to RK-Bro vs. The Usos coming into the show, and that the match was primarily held to get the angle over at the end of the match, where The Bloodline annihilated Orton and Riddle.

The angle was created to set up the upcoming huge singles matches: Riddle vs. Reigns at Money In the Bank on July 2, Orton vs. Reigns at SummerSlam on July 30, and McIntyre vs. Reigns at Clash at The Castle on September 3.

WWE was undecided about what to do, with McMahon making the final decision on Friday.

As PWMania.com previously reported, McIntyre was absent from Friday’s SmackDown due to a UK media tour, but he will return this Friday night to continue the battle with The Bloodline.

There’s no news on whether RK-Bro and The Usos will rematch, but it appears like RK-Bro will be off TV for at least a week to sell Friday’s post-match beatdown. After the show, WWE released an injury update, stating that Riddle has a bruised hip and lower back and that he and Orton were both getting medical evaluations.

