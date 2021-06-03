Backstage News On X-Division Championship Plans

As noted, tonight’s Before The Impact episode on AXS will feature the first-ever 60-Minute Ironman Match for the X Division Title with Josh Alexander defending against TJP. The match will conclude during the first few minutes of tonight’s regular Impact Wrestling episode on AXS.

In an update, the idea behind tonight’s Ironman Match is to elevate the X Division Title in a major way going forward, according to PWInsider. One source compared the X Division push plans to when WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam held the ECW World Television Title for 700 days, from April 4, 1998 until it was vacated on March 4, 2000 due to injury. That was the longest ECW World TV Title reign in history, and the idea was that the title was just as important as the ECW World Heavyweight Title. That is what Impact is hoping to achieve with the X Division Title.

Tonight’s Ironman Match has been described as must see and awesome by various sources who were present for the taping, with others giving it rave reviews. Ring announcer David Penzer noted that the match was one of, if not the, greatest pro wrestling match he’s seen during his 44 years in the business.

Alexander won the title from Ace Austin back at the Impact Rebellion pay-per-view on April 25, in a Triple Threat that also featured TJP.