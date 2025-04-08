Backstage News On Young Bucks Arriving Late To AEW Dynasty

In the main event of AEW Dynasty at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley successfully defended his title against Swerve Strickland—thanks to the shocking return of The Young Bucks.

Nick and Matt Jackson, who had been absent from AEW television since late last year, made a surprise appearance to aid Moxley, interfering in the match and helping secure his win. Their return sparked buzz throughout the wrestling world, especially as the Bucks had recently spent time competing in New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) during their hiatus.

According to Dave Meltzer via the Wrestling Observer, AEW went to great lengths to keep their return quiet. Meltzer reported in an exclusive:

“The Young Bucks didn’t arrive in the building until 10 p.m. They didn’t keep them sequestered or a secret as people saw them, but they came late enough that the idea was that it wouldn’t get out before the show started.”

The well-timed arrival helped maintain the surprise element, catching fans off guard during the closing moments of a high-stakes match.

As of this writing, AEW has not announced any plans for The Young Bucks to appear on this Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite. With their shocking return at Dynasty, fans are now eagerly awaiting to see what role they’ll play in the world title picture and AEW’s ongoing power dynamics.

