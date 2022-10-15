Backstage News on Zelina Vega Replacing Elektra Lopez in Legado del Fantasma

Legado Del Fantasma’s Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro, and Joaquin Wilde made their main roster debuts by attacking Hit Row on WWE SmackDown on October 7.

Despite being a member of the faction for nearly a year in NXT, Elektra Lopez did not join them. Rather, the returning Zelina Vega was linked with the group during their debut.

As previously stated, many in WWE, including Lopez, expected her to be brought up to the main roster, but that did not happen.

In the most recent issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed that WWE first promised Lopez that she would stay a part of the stable going forward and had even scheduled a flight out to Worcester, where SmackDown was taking place.

However, WWE chose Vega over Lopez because Legado Del Fantasma’s initial rivalry will be against Hit Row, and the company wants both groups’ women to wrestle. The belief was that Vega would be a greater opponent for B-Fab than Lopez.

Meltzer said, “The idea is to get the women in the ring, and Lopez vs. B-Fab was a bad idea for the main roster. Lopez was told she’d be part of the group coming up and the story was that her travel was arranged for Worcester, that’s how far it got, and she was ready to debut before the decision was made to replace her.”

Legado ended up picking up a win over Hit Row during this week’s SmackDown. Towards the end of the match, Zelina attacked B-Fab on the outside of the ring.