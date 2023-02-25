Backstage News On Zoey Stark Working With WWE’s Main Roster

WWE NXT Superstar Zoey Stark will make another appearance on the main roster this weekend.

Stark is scheduled to work the WWE Supershow live event at the State Farm Center in Champaign, IL on Saturday, followed by the Supershow live event at the BMO Harris Bank Center in Rockford, IL on Sunday.

Stark will compete in Triple Threat title matches against Sonya Deville and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.

Stark has impressed WWE officials, according to PWInsider, and her participation in this weekend’s live events is comparable to Pretty Deadly’s participation in recent main roster events. WWE is interested in seeing how Stark works and performs on the road, as well as how she handles larger crowds.

There is no word on Stark being called up to the main roster anytime soon, but this was described as Stark getting a second chance to see how she performs. Last year, it was reported that WWE officials, particularly WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels, had high regard for Stark.

Stark made her main roster debut on WWE Main Event on December 1st, defeating Dana Brooke. Brooke then defeated her on the January 19th episode of Main Event. Stark made a comeback to the main roster for the 2023 Women’s Royal Rumble Match, entering at number thirteen. Stark lasted just over 26 minutes before being eliminated as the 16th elimination by Deville, but she did not get any eliminations.

Stark, who defeated Indi Hartwell and Sol Ruca on NXT TV earlier this month, is set to wrestle Meiko Satomura on the show next Tuesday.

Other Saturday and Sunday matches include Seth Rollins vs. WWE United States Champion Austin Theory, as well as Solo Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Braun Strowman, Sheamus, and Drew McIntyre. Cody Rhodes, Bray Wyatt, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, and Damage CTRL are also advertised. On Sunday’s show, Wyatt will face LA Knight in a Lights Out Street Fight. Knight, Ronda Rousey, Liv Morgan, and Finn Balor are also scheduled for Saturday’s event, while Becky Lynch, Asuka, and The Judgment Day are scheduled for Sunday.