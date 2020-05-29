Backstage News Regarding AEW Doubel or Nothing Stadium Stampede Match Production

In an interview with ESPN.com, Chris Jericho provided some details regrading the production of the Stadium Stampede match at AEW’s Double or Nothing PPV:

“When you film a movie, there’s weeks, months of filming, weeks and months of editing. All that different stuff. We filmed the entire Stadium Stampede in nine hours. From 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday night to Saturday morning. And we had three hours to edit it before we had to take it to the truck. What we created in that time frame is monumental. We literally should win an Emmy for that.

You’ve got 10 guys and a great crew that were all on the same page. We all knew what we wanted. What’s a Stadium Stampede match? Well, it’s a match in a stadium. But we went out there [at the Jacksonville Jaguars’ TIAA Bank Field] on the first day, on Thursday, to see. I’m like, it’s an empty stadium. It’s an empty football field. With empty rows and rows and rows of chairs. We’re gonna have to dress this up a bit. And that’s kind of what we did.

We made this amazing spectacle that no one had ever seen before. It embodied everything of what pro wrestling is. It was serious, it was dangerous, it was breathtaking, it was funny, it was creative, it was unique, it was adventurous. It really was more of a short film than a match. And that’s what we wanted. It’s one of my favorite things and one of the best things that I’ve done in 30 years in this business.”

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that all ten wrestlers in the match pitched ideas.

Meltzer noted the following regarding the segment when Santana and Ortiz attempted to “drown” Matt Hardy which drew some criticism for happening right after Shad Gaspard’s death:

“There was a scene where they showed Hardy’s lifeless body and even though it was comedy for another resurrection, I can say that this particular scene was one that at least some friends of Gaspard did find uneasy because they told me that themselves.”