Backstage News Regarding Bobby Lashley, Lana and Liv Morgan

Vince McMahon was reportedly pleased with how the Bobby Lashley and Lana wedding turned out. Here is what a source told WrestlingNews.co about Vince’s reaction:

“Vince has wanted to do more crazy stories like this but he has to balance things out to satisfy the people at USA [Network] and the sponsors. He got what he wanted this week and the overrun did nice numbers so Vince is in a good mood.”

“They have things mapped out for the next few weeks and this could run until WrestleMania. Vince loves this storyline so much and he’s open to more off the wall ideas. All I can tell you is there is some Jerry Springer stuff coming.”

According to WrestlingNews.co, the belief is that Liv Morgan was originally not going to be involved in the storyline but Paul Heyman wants to push Morgan and the decision was made to put her in the wedding segment.

WWE was said to be happy with the YouTube views. As of Wednesday night, the video of the wedding has over 3.5 million views and the post-RAW video has over 2.5 million views.