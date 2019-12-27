Backstage News Regarding Brock Lesnar’s WWE WrestleMania 36 Match

Regarding the rumors of Cain Velasquez or Tyson Fury facing Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania 36, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following:

“The only thing we’ve been able to confirm is Lesnar will be on Mania barring injury, and neither Fury nor Velasquez will be the opponent.”

However, Meltzer did note that Velasquez is currently scheduled to be part of the men’s Royal Rumble match.

According to Meltzer, Edge has also been “dismissed” as a potential Wrestlemania opponent for Lesnar despite rumors of a return to the ring.

Meltzer mentioned Drew McIntyre, Erick Rowan, and Aleister Black as possible opponents for Lesnar since the three are currently being pushed strongly and Vince McMahon is said to be high on Rowan.