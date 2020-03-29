Backstage News Regarding Chris Jericho – Matt Hardy Segment

The Chris Jericho and Matt Hardy segment from last week’s AEW Dynamite was initially taped on Tuesday but then ended up being re-done. As it turns out, the Kip Sabian vs. Darby Allin match was the only Dynamite match that was pre-taped. Jericho and Hardy shot their segment while the match was airing and it was quickly edited and added to the end of the show. In a Facebook live stream, Jericho discussed the process:

“They filmed it the night before. And it we get into Wednesday and I didn’t really like the way that it turned out, it wasn’t my vision, really. So, we said, ‘Let’s do it again Wednesday,’ and we’ll do it right before the show starts.’ Keep in mind, there’s nobody coming into the venue. We thought we’d film this at 8, but the problem was the sun hadn’t gone down yet, so it was still fairly light inside the venue.”