Backstage News Regarding Edge’s WWE Contract and Schedule

Edge signed a three-year contract with WWE, according to WrestleVotes.

Alex McCarthy of TalkSport.com is also reporting that Edge’s deal is believed to be for three years and he will be making around three million dollars a year. McCarthy also noted the following:

“The dates Edge has committed to is five matches – one being the Rumble he took part in last Sunday – and four other matches throughout the year. On top of that, he will make 25 appearances per year.”

It’s believed that Edge was never serious about joining AEW but used the promotion as leverage to get a better deal with WWE. McCarthy also noted that Edge is expected to be paid in full even if he only wrestles three times a year.