Backstage News Regarding Heath Slater’s WWE RAW Appearance

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre talked about Heath Slater’s appearance from RAW this past Monday in an interview with Alex McCarthy of TalkSport.com. Here is what he said:

“The moment at the end was very special and I was very much pushing for that idea to happen. I think I saw something on the internet saying I was behind it and I’m thinking how are they getting this information?! But yeah, I played a big part in making it happen and to be honest, Heath was a little bit against it and I spoke to my wife right before the phone call I made to Heath to try and convince him to come onto the show for the segment. She reminded me how I felt at the time when I was released and sure enough, he felt the same. He appreciated the opportunity with WWE, it was where he had made his name, but mentally he has moved on. He’s ready for the next stage and he’s not sure about going backwards, so I made it clear to him like ‘trust me, this isn’t going to be like anything you’ve done.’ The first thing I did outside of WWE was ICW and I showed my real personality and it caused a buzz and went viral on the underground, but if you get the chance to show your real personality on RAW that’s going to set you on the right course. I know he’s been working out hard, so people will get to see what he looks like now and it also advances our story – everybody wins. We finally got him on board and got him on the show – he absolutely killed it, like I knew he would.”