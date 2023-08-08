Backstage News Regarding Kairi Sane’s WWE Return

As PWMania.com previously reported, KAIRI, formerly known as Kairi Sane, is returning to WWE.

KAIRI is slated to return to WWE in November after finishing up her NJPW/STARDOM appearances.

She joined WWE in 2017 and found success in NXT and on the main roster. She has formerly held the NXT Women’s Championship and the Women’s Tag Team Championship with Asuka. She officially left WWE in 2022 after returning to Japan in 2020.

Dave Meltzer stated on Wrestling Observer Radio that there is more to this story than what is currently available.

“Yeah. So, in her situation, there is more to the story, and it probably won’t come out until 2024, but there’s more to the story. But the gist of everything is that there are a lot of different moving parts going on in Japan that probably helped make the decision. She said that she had multiple offers, which tells me AEW was in as they should have been. I think AEW would’ve probably allowed her to live in Japan or at least be in Japan and go back and forth. Whereas WWE, she’s gonna pretty much have to stay, but, you know, she knows WWE. She’s never been to AEW. WWE is the major league to people who’ve never, you know, as a general rule. So she went back to WWE…..She’s pretty much only got a few shows left in Japan.”

