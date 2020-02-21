Backstage News Regarding Production of This Week’s Dynamite

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, a lot of TNT executives were in attendance for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite in Atlanta. Cody Rhodes bleeding during the steel cage match was approved by TNT and it was said that there were no issues.

Tony Khan was reportedly in charge for putting together the Battle Royal along with input from The Young Bucks, BJ Whitmer, and QT Marshall.

Kenny Omega was responsible for both the Kris Statlander match and his tag match with Adam Page against the Lucha Brothers.

Cody was in charge of his match and Chris Jericho (with help from Dean Malenko) put together the Jericho/Jon Moxley segment.