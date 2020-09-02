Backstage News Regarding Retribution Following This Week’s WWE RAW

PostWrestling.com reported the following regarding the Retribution faction:

“One source noted to us that Retribution is expected to only appear on RAW moving forward.”

The segments from this week’s WWE RAW that included Retribution (the Tornado tag team match and a backstage segment) were edited out of the Hulu version of the show.

Fans have speculated on social media that the wrestlers wearing the costumes this week included Dijak, Dio Maddin, Mia Yim, and Mercedes Martinez.