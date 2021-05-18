Backstage News On The Damian Priest vs. The Miz Match At WrestleMania Backlash

As PWMania.com previously reported, The Miz was reportedly injured during his lumberjack match against Damian Priest at the WWE Wrestlemania Backlash PPV.

Fightful Select noted the following about Miz’s injury which is believed to be the first significant one of his career…

“As seen on the show, there was a specific finish they were getting to, and Miz was applauded, figuratively, for making sure he got there despite serious injury.”

Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com noted that he was told the match was taped in advance.

Fightful also provided identities of some of the zombie lumberjacks:

CZW star Joe Gacy

Daniel Vidot

Jiro Kuroshio

Asher Hale

Cal Bloom (son of Wayne Bloom aka Beau Beverly of the Beverly Brothers)

It also appears that former WWE star Scotty 2 Hotty was also one of the zombies as he posted the following photo on his Instagram page: