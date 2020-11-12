Backstage News Regarding The Eddie Kingston vs. Jon Moxley Match

In an interview with Fight Game Media, AEW World Jon Moxley revealed that Eddie Kingston was not originally planned to be his opponent at the Full Gear PPV:

“I had a whole other set of plans for everything I was going to do with Lance (Archer), I had a whole different thing. I won’t reveal it in case I go back to it and do something similar.

The thing with Eddie (Kingston), it was just a bridge for the night, like we have this big advertised main event but it’s 2020 and like, as we all know and the fans are sympathetic to – we show up on the day, someone could have been in contact with somebody and now it’s all f—ing scrapped, so you just have to be able to pivot and do something else. I was just focused on that night with Eddie but literally as soon as the match was over, I choked him out, he’s like ‘I didn’t tap, this is bulls—” and I’m like, ‘Oh, it’s so obvious, he didn’t tap’ because he got choked out, so then, I Quit Match – four weeks of promos, easy money.

I haven’t handpicked any opponent – whatever they’ve put in front of me for this whole title reign, whatever opponent, whatever style I just try to take on that new challenge every single time but this one I kind of gave a nod, it just makes all the sense in the world because we hadn’t finalized the plans yet for the pay-per-view but I was like ‘he didn’t tap, he didn’t, he was unconscious, that’s why he didn’t tap’. And I instantly saw the whole story in my head, and I knew he did too and Tony (Khan) gave us the confidence ‘Okay, do it.’”

#AEW champ Jon Moxley recorded another podcast with us. It will be up in a couple of hours. In this clip, he answers if Eddie Kingston at #AEWFullGear was always the plan. pic.twitter.com/wfq86OVF5w — Fight Game Media (@fightgamemedia) November 11, 2020

