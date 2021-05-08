Backstage News Regarding The “Throwback” Edition Of WWE SmackDown

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com provided some backstage news and notes regarding the May 7th 2021 “Throwback” edition of WWE Smackdown:

* Johnson noted that “there has been zero edict within WWE warning talents or employees not to mention Daniel Bryan on WWE programming.” Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com recently reported that the door is “still very much open” when it comes to Bryan signing a new contract with the company.

* Jimmy Uso is reportedly cleared to wrestle again now that he has returned to television.

* Another Aleister Black vignette was scheduled to air but was pulled at the last minute due to the show running long.

* Teddy Long’s appearance was meant to be a one-off but Johnson noted that “everyone loved having him there.”