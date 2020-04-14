Backstage News Regarding This Week’s WWE RAW

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com provided some backstage news from this week’s edition of WWE RAW at the Performance Center in Orlando, FL:

“They had a lot of of the agents back this week who hadn’t been on the road. They were just using Florida agents. I was told Jeff Jarrett was there last night. I was told Jeff Jarrett was there. So they are starting to bring people back on the road.”

Johnson also noted the following regarding Vince McMahon:

“I did hear from two different people who were at the tapings tonight and they said it was very obvious ‘the Old Man was not in a happy mood.’ He was very grumpy. I can’t imagine why.”