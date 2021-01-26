Backstage News Regarding Women’s Match On WWE RAW

As seen on this week’s WWE RAW, Nia Jax along with Shayna Baszler and Lacey Evans defeated the team of Charlotte Flair, Mandy Rose, and Dana Brooke.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com is reporting that Brooke is said to be fine after taking a rough-looking bump from Jax’s chokeslam.

Nia Jax just threw Dana Brooke down HARD.

Wow. pic.twitter.com/CDpKtZ3wCf — GIF Skull SIX (New Backup) (@gif_skull) January 26, 2021

In regards to the match being restarted after a commercial break, Johnson noted that there was a shoot finish as “Baszler was legitimately counted out of the ring by the referee, leading to Adam Pearce being sent out to improvise a restart.”