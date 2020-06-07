Backstage News Regarding WWE Backlash Matches Being Taped

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com noted the following regarding the production of WWE’s Backlash PPV:

“WWE Backlash will not be live. WWE brought in Performance Center recruits this morning to film at the WWE Performance Center for the WWE Backlash show that runs next weekend.”

According to Sapp, the recruits arrived around 8:30 AM Eastern time. With the NXT Takeover: In Your House PPV being live except for Adam Cole vs. Velveteen Dream, they are reportedly being brought to Fail Sail University after the Backlash matches to be part of the “audience” for the PPV.

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE will be taping the post-Backlash editions of RAW and Smackdown this coming week prior to when the PPV airs, according to WrestlingInc.com.