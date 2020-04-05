Backstage News Regarding WWE WrestleMania 36 Boneyard Match Production

WhatCulture.com provided some details regarding production of the Boneyard Match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles at Wrestlemania 36:

* The match was filmed in Florida and WWE contracted an outside production unit to build the barn set that was used for the match. The set building reportedly took five days to complete and the match itself took eight hours to shoot. It’s being said that WWE treated the production unit well and it was a positive experience for everyone involved.

* The dialogue between Undertaker and AJ Styles was said to be “100% improvised” and Triple H was supportive of letting them talk as much as they wanted.

* Undertaker smashing the hearse window and busting open his arm wasn’t a planned spot. However, the crew felt the shot looked good so it was kept in the finished product.

* Triple H and Michael Hayes spotted a hand prop that they wanted to use for the match. It was reportedly Undertaker that pitched the idea of having AJ Styles’ “hand” stick out of the grave at the end of the match.

