Backstage News Regarding WWE’s Plans For Shayna Baszler and Angel Garza

– As previously noted, the belief is that Becky Lynch will be facing Shayna Baszler for the RAW women’s title at this year’s Wrestlemania PPV. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that Baszler is leaving NXT and is expected to debut on the RAW brand shortly. Meltzer added that it was planned for almost a year for Baszler to eventually end up on the main roster.

– Regarding Angel Garza, he is expected to remain part of NXT while making appearances on RAW. According to Dave Meltzer, Garza is considered a fill-in for Andrade as a way to keep Zelina Vega on television and keep Humberto Carrillo in a storyline. The belief is that Garza won’t be a regular on RAW unless there is a long-term plan for him.