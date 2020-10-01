Backstage News Regarding WWE’s Undisputed Era Plans

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com noted the following regarding this week’s WWE NXT episode:

“Adam Cole wrestling Austin Theory tonight is indeed the beginning of Cole being shifted into a babyface role for the brand. WWE began slowly teasing it after his loss to Finn Balor.”

Johnson added that there are also plans for Kyle O’Reilly to transition into a full-fledged babyface role as well. At this time, Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish are expected to remain heels so it remains to be seen as to what happens next for the Undisputed Era as a group.