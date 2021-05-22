Backstage News Update Regarding Zombies Appearing At WrestleMania Backlash

As seen during the Wrestlemania Backlash PPV, zombies were used as lumberjacks for Damian Priest’s match against The Miz. The segment was done as cross promotion between WWE and Dave Batista’s new movie Army of the Dead.

Warner Brothers paid WWE a significant amount of money for the promotional tie-in which was put together by WWE President Nick Khan. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted how “WWE sources have confirmed Nick Khan brokered that deal for more than $1 million.”

On Friday, WWE published behind-the-scenes footage of the zombie makeup being applied: