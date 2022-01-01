Backstage News WWE Producers Taking On Additional Work, RAW Producers Revealed

Producers for this week’s WWE RAW have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select.

It was noted that several producers had to take on additional work this week, which comes after it was reported that WWE producers have been hit hard by COVID-19. It was also noted that some producers who had been shadowing, are now working on their own as of this week.

Below are the confirmed producers for this week:

* WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly produced Reggie and WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke vs. R-Truth and Tamina Snuka

* Petey Williams, as a solo producer, produced The Mysterios vs. The Street Profits in the RK-Bronament Finals

* Jason Jordan produced Kevin Owens vs. Cedric Alexander

* Shane Helms produced AJ Styles vs. Apollo Crews

* Jason Jordan and Chris Park produced most of the work between Alpha Academy and RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle

Stay tuned for more.