Backstage Notes and Producers Revealed From This Week’s WWE RAW

This past Monday’s WWE RAW script was largely completed before Sunday, Fightful Select reports. WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H ran the show this week as he recovered from his battle with COVID-19, with assistance from WWE Creative Writing Team Executive Director Bruce Prichard.

Only Cathy Kelley’s sitdown interview segment with Candice LeRae and WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins doing commentary for Austin Theory vs. Mustafa Ali were not on the internal run sheet distributed prior to RAW.

The producers for this week’s RAW TV matches, the dark match, and the pre-RAW WWE Main Event tapings are listed below, along with the RAW Top 10 video.

* WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly produced Von Wagner vs. Cedric Alexander and Kiana James vs. WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke for Main Event (spoilers)

* WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle in the dark main event was produced by Jason Jordan

* Jamie Noble produced Karl Anderson vs. Finn Balor

* Adam Pearce produced The Miz vs. R-Truth

* Austin Theory vs. Mustafa Ali was produced by Jason Jordan

* The 4-on-1 squash won by Omos was produced by Adam Pearce

* Shawn Daivari produced Elias vs. Chad Gable

* Johnny Gargano vs. Baron Corbin was produced by WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes

* Petey Williams produced the non-title main event between Bayley and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair