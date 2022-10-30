Backstage Notes and Producers Revealed From This Week’s WWE SmackDown (10/28/22)

The WWE Producers for this week’s episode of SmackDown have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can read our detailed SmackDown report by clicking here.

* MichaelHayes produced the Brawling Brutes vs. Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa Match.

* Michael Hayes produced the in-ring promo for The Bloodline.

* Adam Pearce produced The New Day vs. Maximum Male Models match.

* TJ Wilson produced the Ronda Rousey vs. Emma match.

* Kenny Dykstra produced the Hit Row & Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Legado Del Fantasma match.

* Abyss produced the Madcap Moss vs. Karrion Kross match.

* Bray Wyatt’s in-ring promo segment was produced by Jason Jordan.

Kenny Dykstra produced the dark match featuring Raquel Rodriguez & Shotzi vs. Xia Li and Lacey Evans.

Emma and Shinsuke Nakamura were not hidden prior to the show.

Sheamus and Drew McIntyre were absent due to Sheamus’ wedding.

The show was finalized for both weeks well ahead of the show.