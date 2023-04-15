Backstage Notes And Producers Revealed From This Week’s WWE SmackDown (4/14/2023)

The internal live event reports indicate that Friday’s WWE SmackDown from the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska was the highest-grossing event in Lincoln in WWE history, according to Fightful Select. You can read our in-depth report on Friday night’s episode by clicking here.

As PWMania.com previously reported, the WWE Draft will kick off on Friday, April 28 during the live SmackDown from the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, TX, and conclude on Monday, May 1 during the live RAW from the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX. For what it’s worth, SmackDown wrestlers were not told anything about where they might end up in the Draft.

WWE Producers from Friday night’s SmackDown are listed below:

* The dark match with WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER retaining over Butch was produced by Jason Jordan

* The dark match with Shotzi defeating Lacey Evans was produced by Tyson Kidd

* The opening segment with The Bloodline, Matt Riddle and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn was produced by Jason Jordan

* Xavier Woods vs. LA Knight was produced by Chris Park

* The various backstage segments, The Judgement Day’s interview and Damian Priest vs. Santos Escobar was produced by Jamie Noble

* The Championship Celebration for WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez was produced by Tyson Kidd

* Shinsuke Nakamura’s return vs. Madcap Moss was produced by Shawn Daivari

* The Viking Raiders attacking Ricochet and Braun Strowman backstage was produced by Adam Pearce

* No producer was listed for the Solo Sikoa vs. Matt Riddle main event