Backstage Notes From Monday’s WWE RAW, Update On GUNTHER

– On Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, Cody Rhodes addressed Brock Lesnar in the ring. The promo took place right after Becky Lynch’s victory over Zoey Stark, as the third match/segment of the night. According to Fightful Select, the Rhodes segment was supposed to take place after WWE NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio retained his title over Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Sami Zayn.

Following the Rhodes segment, a backstage promo with Ricochet took place, followed by Zayn vs. Mysterio. Instead, a few brief backstage segments and Tommaso Ciampa’s defeat to Bronson Reed aired after Zayn vs. Mysterio.

– WWE Ambassador Titus O’Neil has been seen backstage at WWE TV tapings more recently. It remains to be seen whether WWE will begin to use Titus more frequently on television. On RAW on July 17, he provided guest commentary during The Viking Raiders’ six-person Viking Rules Match victory over Alpha Academy.

Titus made his first WWE TV appearance since WrestleMania 39 in April, when he provided guest commentary on Night 1 for the Men’s WrestleMania Showcase Fatal 4 Way and Night 2 for the WWE Intercontinental Title Triple Threat. Titus, who joined WWE in 2009, hasn’t wrestled since a quick loss to then-United States Champion Bobby Lashley on the November 9, 2020 episode of RAW. Due to COVID-19, he received the Warrior Award as part of the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame Class, which did not air until 2021.

– For what it’s worth, WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER is now officially referred to internally as “The Ring General” GUNTHER.