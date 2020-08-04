Backstage Notes From The WWE SmackDown Tapings

WWE had plans to tape two episodes of SmackDown today from the Performance Center, but plans have apparently changed. Gary Cassidy noted on Twitter that instead of taping two episodes, apparently only one will be taped today. It was noted that the change may be a direct result of how late the RAW taping ran last night. As we noted earlier at this link, WWE was taping next week’s RAW Underground segment past midnight EST on Monday.

In more news for today’s SmackDown taping, Fightful Select reports that they are taping one episode for the blue brand and one for WWE 205 Live. There were plans to tape more than that earlier this week, but those plans have changed. It was noted that WWE NXT Superstars Danny Burch and Killian Dain were scheduled for the tapings at one point, to work a storyline with King Baron Corbin. There is no word yet on if that storyline was nixed with the taping delays.