Backstage Notes From This Past Friday’s WWE SmackDown

Fightful.com was able to obtain some backstage news regarding the production of this past Friday’s edition of Smackdown at the Performance Center:

* The show was said to be a “feeling out process” and it’s believed that tonight’s RAW will be different.

* There were several wrestlers that were brought to the Performance Center that weren’t used during the Smackdown broadcast.

* The original plan was for more commentary guests to be featured besides Triple H but the call was made to bring him back out due to positive feedback on social media.