Backstage Notes From WWE Elimination Chamber

Rey Mysterio vs. The Miz has been moved to the WWE Elimination Chamber Kickoff pre-show, according to PWInsider. There’s no word on why the match was changed, but Dominik Mysterio also flew to Saudi Arabia and will be involved in the segment.

WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon has a private office backstage at the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, KSA today. McMahon is reportedly being very specific about what he wants out of the Chamber matches, and some of the originally planned spots for the Women’s Chamber have been changed so they don’t mirror what is planned for the men’s bout.

John “Big” Gaburick, who works as WWE’s liaison to the Kingdom, is backstage. Jason Jordan is one of the producers who made the trip for the show.

It was also noted that WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg, Ronda Rousey and Brock Lesnar all have private locker rooms backstage at the Jeddah Super Dome.

Elimination Chamber commentary will be done by Michael Cole, Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. Mike Rome is doing the ring announcing, and Kevin Patrick is handling backstage interviews.