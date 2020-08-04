Backstage Notes On Chris Sabin’s Impact Status

Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champion Chris Sabin is currently working two roles with the company. Sabin spoke with Fightful for a new interview that will drop later tonight, and revealed that he’s working for Impact under a dual agreement, as a wrestler and a producer. He is signed to a contract.

Sabin also revealed that while he was announced for the TNA retro show by Impact, he wasn’t physically able to perform in the ring at that time, and was going to work as a special referee. That show was scheduled for WrestleMania 36 Weekend in Florida but ended up being nixed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sabin and partner Alex Shelley, known as The Motor City Machine Guns, returned to Impact at the recent Slammiversary pay-per-view. They then won the Impact Tag Team Champions from The North on the post-Slammiversary Impact episode.