Backstage Notes on John Cena and Charlotte Flair’s Return on WWE SmackDown

– John Cena’s wife Shay Shariatzadeh was in attendance at Friday night’s WWE SmackDown from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL, to see him return to the ring, where he and Kevin Owens defeated Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in tag team action.

According to Fightful Select, Cena worked with Make-A-Wish during Friday’s SmackDown. Cena granted several Wishes during the show, continuing his reign as the celebrity with the most Wishes.

For those who missed it, you watch John Cena’s off-air SmackDown promo by clicking here.

– WWE officials worked hard to keep Friday night’s SmackDown Women’s Title change as quiet as possible. Charlotte Flair’s return was not marked internally, and the first word came just minutes after SmackDown went live.

For those who missed it, you can read Flair’s post-match comments on why 2022 was her best year, what she was thinking before confronting Ronda Rousey Friday night, and more by clicking here.