Backstage News On Ronda Rousey’s Possible Return To WWE

As reported earlier this week, it was revealed this week that WWE is pushing for Ronda Rousey to make her return to action soon, and she has been discussed as a potential Royal Rumble entrant. Rousey has reportedly been training and there’s been a feeling of “when and not if” she returns to the ring.

In an update, PWInsider reports that at least one WWE official flew to California after last week’s TV tapings to meet with Rousey. There is no word yet on what came of that meeting. WWE sources have also confirmed that Rousey’s makeup artist and stylist that she used when she was last working for WWE, Abraham Esparza, is scheduled to be at The Rumble on Saturday and then at Monday’s RAW. This booking has been locked in for several weeks now.

Regarding a Rousey return at The Rumble, it was noted that multiple sources who aware of Rumble plans say “it’s all on Rousey” at this point and whether or not she wants to pull the trigger on the return. With that said, WWE is ready for her to return and they want her to work WrestleMania 38.

It was also reported by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio that Rousey will be at WrestleMania 38 in April.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for the latest.