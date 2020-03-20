Backstage Notes On The WrestleMania Card

The WrestleMania 36 card is said to be far from finalized, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

The announced matches are finalized, but it’s believed that the show will change forms in some ways, but those changes have not been confirmed. WWE announced this week, due to the coronavirus pandemic, that WrestleMania 36 will air as a two-night event on Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5, from multiple locations with no fans, including the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. The Observer notes how at first the word was that there would likely be less than the planned 16 matches at WrestleMania, but nothing was definite, and now with the event airing over two nights and multiple locations, it’s possible that they end up doing more than 16.

All changes and plans for WrestleMania 36 will likely be finalized this week. Several matches are not locked in, including the matches for The Street Profits’ RAW Tag Team Titles, John Morrison and The Miz’s SmackDown Tag Team Titles, Sami Zayn’s WWE Intercontinental Title, Andrade’s WWE United States Title, and The Kabuki Warriors’ WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.

Regarding Asuka and Kairi Sane, they had been planned for a Triple Threat with Natalya and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, plus the team of Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross. That match is still up in the air. Regarding Andrade, he lost a non-title match to Rey Mysterio on Monday’s RAW and that led to speculation on WWE doing Mysterio vs. Andrade for the title at WrestleMania. Word now is that the match is possible, but not a lock as no matches not announced are a lock any longer.

The SmackDown Women’s Title match is also still up in the air. The plan had been for Bayley to defend her title against 5 other blue brand Superstars in a six-woman match. The last word on the other participants were Sasha Banks, Carmella, Lacey Evans, Naomi, and one other, but that line-up also is not finalized.

As of this writing, the WWE website has the following 8 matches officially announced. We noted before that the website lists the following matches for Saturday night and Sunday night, but it should be noted that WWE has not officially announced line-ups for each night. While they do have the following matches listed for the different nights, the location is the same for each match – the WWE Performance Center. The locations are expected to change once WWE officially announces what the multiple locations for WrestleMania 36 will be.

SATURDAY, APRIL 4

* Drew McIntyre vs. WWE Champion Brock Lesnar

* Charlotte Flair vs. WWE NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley

* The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

* Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

SUNDAY, APRIL 5

* Roman Reigns vs. WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg

* Shayna Baszler vs. RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch

* John Cena vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

Again, it’s important to note that WWE has not officially announced which matches will air on each night.

Stay tuned for updates on the WrestleMania 36 card as WWE finalizes plans this week.