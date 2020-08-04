Backstage Notes On WWE RAW Underground

The new RAW Underground concept will continue until at least next week. WWE crews were filming content for next week’s RAW Underground segments as of midnight EST on Monday, according to Fightful Select.

Shane McMahon was revealed as the RAW Underground host last night, but word is that other hosts were suggested. The “Underground” name had been thrown around for other projects in recent years.

It was also noted that much of the WWE roster had no idea what was being filmed for the Underground segments yesterday.