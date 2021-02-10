Backstage Notes On WWE Royal Rumble Alternates

Murphy was originally scheduled to be at the WWE Royal Rumble as an alternate for the Men’s Rumble Match, according to Fightful Select.

There’s no word on why Murphy wasn’t used, but word is that RAW Tag Team Champion Cedric Alexander was also scheduled to be an alternate at the Rumble.

Murphy has been away from WWE TV since December, when he was working the storyline with The Mysterio Family. His last match came on the December 4 SmackDown episode, which was a loss to King Baron Corbin. This is around the time the Mysterios were taken off TV due to COVID-19.