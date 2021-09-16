Backstage NXT News On Shawn Michaels, Triple H, and Vince McMahon

As PWMania.com previously reported, Shawn Michaels appeared in front of fans after the September 14th 2021 edition of WWE NXT. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com mentioned that Michaels was helping to run the show in Triple H’s absence. Meltzer added that Triple H “probably won’t be back for a while” as he recovers from a recent heart procedure.

According to Meltzer, Vince McMahon was not in attendance at this week’s NXT taping but did contribute to the show:

“Vince did review the script of the show. He was involved in the creative of the show, but not there and he was not the key guy and everything like that. Whether that will be the case going forward, I doubt. I think it’s gonna be his toy until he gets bored with it, which will probably be pretty quick. Then who knows what the TV shows will look like?”