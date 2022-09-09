Backstage Reaction from AEW Talent Meeting Before Wednesday’s Dynamite

After the backstage brawl that occurred at AEW All Out between CM Punk, Ace Steel, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks, a talent meeting was held at Wednesday’s Dynamite. The meeting was called to discuss the fallout from the incident.

Wrestlers, managers, announcers, and referees were all in attendance at the meeting that was led by Bryan Danielson, Chris Jericho, and Jon Moxley. Fightful Select shared some information regarding the meeting.

It was stated that there are very few specifics from the actual meeting that can be shared. However, a number of wrestlers have praised it highly in their comments.

One talent said, “those were the right people to call a meeting like that at that time, and for it to resonate well.”

Everyone who spoke with Fightful would only elaborate on the fact that they were encouraged to keep personal issues with one another in-house and to solve them there rather than leaking it out. Both during the meeting and in an earlier email that was distributed, the importance of this point was emphasized.

Those who attended the meeting and spoke with Fightful praised Danielson, Moxley, and Jericho. Jericho received praise for becoming an even more noticeable backstage presence than he already was. One young star mentioned that Jericho’s composure during the press scrum that followed the altercation served as a wonderful example. According to one of the talents, Danielson’s friendly demeanor in general was also credited as “calming.”

It was said that a large portion of Moxley’s most recent promo was repeated by other wrestlers after a recent title run, when he asserted that he was “the answer” to a variety of issues.

One talent stated, “A big part of Punk’s promo was about people who hadn’t been anywhere or done anything, and there were three guys who have done almost everything he’s done if not more leading the charge. It wasn’t anti-Punk or anything, but you can never have anyone say they didn’t do anything in this business. Or guys like Paul (Wight), Mark (Henry), Matt (Hardy), or Regal, for example. We have plenty of great people to go to advice for and take direction from if needed.”

One wrestler commented that while the situation shouldn’t have occurred, Eddie Kingston taking responsibility for his part in the Sammy Guevara issue was the appropriate way to deal with it.

The morale that emerged from Dynamite was noticeably more upbeat than it had been twenty-four hours earlier.