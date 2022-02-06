Backstage Reaction To Big E Reportedly Losing His Main Event Push In WWE

During his audio show on PWTorchVIP.com, Wade Keller talked about the reports that Big E has lost his main event push in WWE. Here is what Keller said:

“I’ve asked around, and all I’ve gotten is people who are really upset, you know, with the rug being pulled out from under him, and I haven’t heard anything about there being an awareness of an issue with him and I think the people I have asked would know.”

“Big E doesn’t seem like the type of person who would do anything that anyone else would see as a problem but, you know, I could imagine him not knowing his place, according to some management [and maybe they feel] that now they’re gonna teach him a lesson because he dared to push back against something he didn’t like that he was being asked to do, but I haven’t heard of anything concrete as far as that goes. But, I mean, one person just described him as a magnificent human being who doesn’t deserve this treatment.”

Following the 2022 Royal Rumble PLE, Brodie Lee’s widow Amanda Huber issued a brief statement about Big E:

“Big E deserves so much better.

That’s it.”