Backstage Reaction to Bray Wyatt’s Return to WWE

Bray Wyatt made his return in the final moments of WWE Extreme Rules after weeks of ‘White Rabbit’ teases.

After the lights went out and several characters from the Firefly Fun House were shown in the crowd, the former WWE Champion appeared on stage through a doorway and then removed his mask.

According to sources from WWE, Wyatt’s appearance was extremely well-received, Fightful Select reports. The company was pleased with the amount of excitement generated by the White Rabbit teases that were released ahead of the show.

Since Wyatt was last with WWE, the company has undergone a number of transitions, including the announcement of Vince McMahon’s retirement, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan taking the roles of co-CEOs, and Triple H’s current role as Chief Content Officer.

Just one week after Vince’s retirement, the members of the new regime were said to be “optimistic” about the prospect of Wyatt coming back to work for the company, according to Fightful Select.

Vince reportedly had issues with Wyatt as he would apparently shout insulting things about Wyatt’s physique.

