Backstage Reaction to Bruce Prichard Serving as WWE’s Interim Head of Talent Relations

As PWMania.com previously reported, John Laurinaitis’ position as head of talent relations has been demoted to “administrative leave” as a result of the accusations leveled against him and Vince McMahon. For the time being, Bruce Prichard will serve as the interim director of talent relations.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com wrote the following on the backstage comments in the most recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

“The reaction was generally negative from talent since Laurinaitis had a better relationship with most talent than Prichard. A couple of talents expressed negativity citing that Prichard is generally quiet and usually not approachable while Laurinaitis is very approachable and open to talking. One called the move ‘scary.’”

According to reports, Prichard is still serving as head of creative, but Meltzer noted that Prichard’s increased responsibilities seem to be a sign that McMahon is still “calling the shots” in terms of overseeing television.