Backstage Reaction to Colt Cabana’s AEW Comeback, Latest on CM Punk and WWE

It has been reported that a number of individuals working for AEW are pleased that Colt Cabana has returned.

Cabana made his AEW Dynamite return on Wednesday after losing to ROH World Champion Chris Jericho. According to a new report from Fightful Select, many people were in favor of Cabana’s return.

There was said to be natural inquisition regarding Cabana’s return, potentially reinforcing the long-running rumor that Cabana was removed from AEW TV due to his former friend CM Punk, whether directly requested by Punk or not, which Punk has denied.

As PWMania.com previously reported, PWInsider were told that Cabana’s appearance this week was currently planned as a one-off appearance and he remains on the Ring of Honor roster.

Prior to Cabana’s recent absence, word was that he seemed extremely happy and had been assisting in the production of AEW matches for months before he left.

There have been rumors that Punk may work with WWE again after he finishes with AEW, but there has also been talk that WWE will not work with Punk again, and nothing has been confirmed. People in WWE took notice of Cabana’s return, according to WrestleVotes, and Fightful reports that Cabana’s AEW return seemed like a huge signal to people in WWE that if Punk wasn’t done with AEW before, he would be now.

A WWE source close to Punk and Cabana said they’d be surprised if the two ever worked together again. A WWE source also stated that they haven’t heard anything resembling an update on Punk’s relationship with WWE, and they wouldn’t feel comfortable officially reaching out to him given the circumstances. There have been rumors of a contract buyout for Punk, but legally, no talks between Punk and WWE can take place until his non-compete clause expires.