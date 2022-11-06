Backstage Reaction to Crown Jewel, WWE Officials Pleased With Logan Paul and Omos

During the WWE Crown Jewel premium live event, Logan Paul challenged to Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Reigns successfully defended his championship by pinning his opponent following a Superman Punch and a spear.

Omos was defeated by Braun Strowman in a singles match thanks to Strowman’s power slam finisher.

According to PWInsider, WWE officials were reportedly “really happy” with how the event went, particularly with Paul and Omos.

Backstage, WWE officials praised Paul for his work and poise, according to reports.

When it comes to Omos, management responded positively to his performance at Crown Jewel and in recent times in general. Backstage, everyone seems to agree that he’s making good significant progress with his performances.

Here are highlights from the event: