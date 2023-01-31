Backstage Reaction to Hardy’s Live Performance at the WWE Royal Rumble

WWE officials were reportedly dissatisfied with Hardy’s performance at Saturday night’s Royal Rumble.

This past Saturday, Hardy performed his “Sold Out” single on stage at The Alamodome, following the Women’s Royal Rumble Match and before the main event. Hardy wrote this year’s Royal Rumble theme song, and it was not the first time he collaborated with WWE.

Hardy’s performance was largely scoffed by WWE sources, according to a recent Fightful Select report. According to reports, some viewers felt that the performance compromised the show.

If you missed it, you can read what WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker had to say about Hardy’s performance by clicking here.

Here’s a clip from Saturday’s performance: