Backstage Reaction To Hulk Hogan’s Controversial RAW Netflix Debut Appearance

Hulk Hogan’s appearance on this week’s WWE Raw went viral, as fans in attendance heavily booed him, a reaction that garnered widespread coverage across various media outlets. Hogan was featured on the show to promote the Netflix premiere and his Real American Beer, one of WWE’s new sponsors. However, the reception to his segment has sparked significant discussions within WWE.

According to Fightful Select, Hogan had been slated for multiple future appearances before the Raw segment, but the backlash has prompted internal reevaluation. The report noted:

“Many we talked to in the company weren’t happy that was a common talking point emerging from such an important night for WWE. There were specifically a number of people that told us they brought up the possibility that he would get booed.”

Due to Hogan’s physical condition, WWE kept his involvement limited to the entrance ramp, avoiding any extended in-ring presence. Backstage, sources indicated that Hogan was “surprised and disappointed” by the hostile crowd reaction but ultimately brushed it off.

The report also revealed that WWE officials are considering how to handle Hogan’s future appearances, with one source stating:

“They believed WWE would probably consider the context in which Hogan is used moving forward, and said that many knew the reaction was a possibility.”

One suggestion raised internally is to use a more modern WWE talent or legend to endorse similar promotional efforts in the future, potentially avoiding polarizing moments like this. Despite the negative reception, Hogan’s enduring legacy continues to be a complex topic for WWE as they navigate his involvement with the brand.