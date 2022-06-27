Backstage Reaction to John Cena Returning to WWE for His 20-Year Anniversary

To celebrate his 20th anniversary of making his television debut, John Cena will make an appearance on tonight’s episode of WWE RAW. With almost 8000 tickets sold, it is anticipated that the event in Lardeo, Texas will be a sell-out.

The backstage reaction was noted by WrestleVotes. Aside from the unquestionable boost to business, the locker room is just as thrilled by John Cena’s return as the fans are. When Cena is around, the entire company feels his presence and views him as the ultimate leader.

Cena tweeted the following about tonight’s appearance:

“What a long, strange trip it’s been… Truckin’ down to #WWERaw LIVE from Laredo, TX. Celebrate with me, @WWE, and the #WWE Universe! We’re going to have some good Old Fashioned fun 🥃 TONIGHT!”