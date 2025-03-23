Backstage Reaction To Jon Moxley’s Spot On AEW Dynamite

Jon Moxley, fresh off a successful AEW World Championship defense against Cope at AEW Revolution, once again put his title on the line this past Wednesday on Dynamite—this time in a brutal street fight rematch.

True to its name, the match delivered extreme violence and chaos, culminating in one of the most disturbing spots seen on wrestling television in years. Midway through the bout, Cope introduced a spiked weapon and used it with devastating precision—first targeting Moxley’s ribs and back, and then delivering a suplex directly onto the spikes. When Moxley rolled over, fans were horrified to see that one of the spikes had become lodged in his back.

According to Fightful Select, the locker room reaction to the moment was one of shock and disbelief, with many noting that such a gruesome spot had been teased for over a decade but never actually executed on mainstream wrestling television—until now. Fortunately, reports indicate that Moxley was okay following the match, despite the visual severity of the stunt.

Looking ahead, Moxley’s reign as AEW World Champion continues, as he’s now set to defend the title next month against Swerve Strickland at AEW Dynasty. The road to the event is sure to be intense, with fans now fully aware that Moxley is willing to put his body through anything to keep the gold.